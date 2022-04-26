UrduPoint.com

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements for LG elections

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner and District returning officer Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Tuesday presided over a meeting with returning officers and Assistant returning officers appointed for local Bodies elections, 2022.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, the DC said that the Election Commission of Pakistan has already issued an election schedule for conducting local Bodies elections for all Municipal, town committees and union councils in some districts of Sindh.

He urged all returning and assistant returning officers to ensure necessary arrangements for holding free and fair elections and complete paperwork in time and to avoid expressing their affiliation with any political party.

DC said that conducting free and fair elections was our collective responsibility. District Election Commissioner, Niaz Ahmed, and all district returning officers were present on the occasion.

District election commissioner apprised the meeting that nomination forms for Local bodies election will be issued from 28th April which could be contested on Party or independent basis while Municipal and Town committee members can contest election from any ward.

More Stories From Pakistan

