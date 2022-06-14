DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements for LG Elections

"Election is a national obligation and holding transparent election was an important responsibility of district administration for which all possible steps would be taken

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :"Election is a national obligation and holding transparent election was an important responsibility of district administration for which all possible steps would be taken.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar while chairing a meeting to review arrangements regarding facilities and security arrangement at polling stations for local bodies elections on June 26, 2022.

DC said that during the election process all administrative officials would discharge their duty without showing any political, religious and social association.

He said that a contingency plan be formed for providing facilities at polling stations, provision of transport for polling staff and to ensure security.