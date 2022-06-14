UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Arrangements For LG Elections

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2022 | 07:48 PM

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements for LG Elections

"Election is a national obligation and holding transparent election was an important responsibility of district administration for which all possible steps would be taken

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :"Election is a national obligation and holding transparent election was an important responsibility of district administration for which all possible steps would be taken.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar while chairing a meeting to review arrangements regarding facilities and security arrangement at polling stations for local bodies elections on June 26, 2022.

DC said that during the election process all administrative officials would discharge their duty without showing any political, religious and social association.

He said that a contingency plan be formed for providing facilities at polling stations, provision of transport for polling staff and to ensure security.

Related Topics

Election June All

Recent Stories

Speaker Balochistan Assembly calls on Raja Pervez ..

Speaker Balochistan Assembly calls on Raja Pervez Asharf

7 minutes ago
 IRSA released 156806 cusecs water

IRSA released 156806 cusecs water

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner Sukkur stresses officers to provide b ..

Commissioner Sukkur stresses officers to provide better services to people

9 minutes ago
 Construction of Hattar Police station to start soo ..

Construction of Hattar Police station to start soon: DIG Hazara

9 minutes ago
 China accounts for 30 percent of global manufactur ..

China accounts for 30 percent of global manufacturing output: official

9 minutes ago
 Beautification of intersections, green belts under ..

Beautification of intersections, green belts underway in dist East: Administrato ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.