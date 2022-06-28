DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha, LG elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan has emphasized the ulema to play a positive role to remove political and religious misunderstanding and create cohesion among people.

According to a handout issued by district Information office here on Tuesday, the DC expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding disposal of the remains of sacrificial animals, ensuring cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha days and maintaining law and order situation in upcoming Local Bodies elections.

The Deputy Commissioner directed relevant officers to dispose of remains of animals slaughtered in three days of Eid-ul-Azha to ensure avoiding garbage dumps in cities and people should also be motivated to dispose of remains at specified places.

He directed to start cleanliness drive in Mosques and Imambargahs and also appealed to Ulemas deliver messages for the respect of humanity, patience, tolerance, cohesion, respect of elders, love with youngsters on Friday and Eid sermons in order to maintain law and order situation during Local Government elections and Eid-ul-Azha.

The Deputy Commissioner directed to take stern action against elements spreading religious, political and ethnic hatred or share immoral content on social media.

He directed the relevant officers to ensure provision of basic facilities to people in cattle markets.