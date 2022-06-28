UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Arrangements For Eid-ul-Azha, LG Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2022 | 11:11 PM

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha, LG elections

Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan has emphasized the ulema to play a positive role to remove political and religious misunderstanding and create cohesion among people

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan has emphasized the ulema to play a positive role to remove political and religious misunderstanding and create cohesion among people.

According to a handout issued by district Information office here on Tuesday, the DC expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding disposal of the remains of sacrificial animals, ensuring cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha days and maintaining law and order situation in upcoming Local Bodies elections.

The Deputy Commissioner directed relevant officers to dispose of remains of animals slaughtered in three days of Eid-ul-Azha to ensure avoiding garbage dumps in cities and people should also be motivated to dispose of remains at specified places.

He directed to start cleanliness drive in Mosques and Imambargahs and also appealed to Ulemas deliver messages for the respect of humanity, patience, tolerance, cohesion, respect of elders, love with youngsters on Friday and Eid sermons in order to maintain law and order situation during Local Government elections and Eid-ul-Azha.

The Deputy Commissioner directed to take stern action against elements spreading religious, political and ethnic hatred or share immoral content on social media.

He directed the relevant officers to ensure provision of basic facilities to people in cattle markets.

Related Topics

Law And Order Social Media Nawaz Khan Market Government Share Love

Recent Stories

Pindi Police busts two motorcycle lifter gangs, re ..

Pindi Police busts two motorcycle lifter gangs, recover 21 bikes

1 minute ago
 13 more tested positives with fatal coronavirus in ..

13 more tested positives with fatal coronavirus in RWP

1 minute ago
 Traders demand to exempt bakeries from the closure ..

Traders demand to exempt bakeries from the closure list

1 minute ago
 Equal allocation of Dev. funds for entire AJK ato ..

Equal allocation of Dev. funds for entire AJK atop government's priorities: AJK ..

1 minute ago
 Ahsan Iqbal says no cuts in AJK's budget

Ahsan Iqbal says no cuts in AJK's budget

4 minutes ago
 Chauntra Police launches massive crackdown against ..

Chauntra Police launches massive crackdown against illegal weapons

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.