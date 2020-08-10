UrduPoint.com
DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Arrangements Made For Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 08:55 PM

The Deputy Commissioner MirpurKhas Zahid Hussain Memon has said that lively nations commemorate their Independence Day with enthusiasm and National spirit

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on Monday for reviewing arrangements made for organizing various functions on 14 August.DC said that the main event of Independence Day celebrations would be held on August 14 at Commissioner Complex. Commissioner MirpurKhas Abdul Waheed Sheikh will be the special guest.The national flag will be hoisted at 8:55 minutes. He further said that the spread of deadly virus had been reduced but not yet ended. DC said that Special programs should be conducted in the colleges and their list should be provided to the district administration.

He directed Municipal Officers to ensure cleanliness drive in the city ahead of starting celebrations He said that sweets and fruits would be distributed in hospitals and jails on Independence Day. He instructed officers concerned to ensure compliance over SOPs formulated for carrying Independence day in befitting manner.Among others Director Private Schools Abdul Razzaq Khaskheli Director Colleges Manzar Hussain, CEO Secondary Abdul Shahid, CEO Primary Daulat Ram, DSP City Muhammad Usman, President All Private Schools Association Faisal Zai and other officers attended the meeting.

