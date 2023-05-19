DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements of power supply at pumping stations

UrduPoint.com

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ):In order to overview the arrangements of power supply at pumping stations setup at Saline Drains of Nawabshah, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon chaired a meeting on Friday.

Project Director Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD) Amjad Memon, XEN LBOD Shahabuddin Bhatti, XEN HESCO Deedar Channa, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho and officials concerned attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, DC said that pumping stations setup at saline and drainage drain for disposal of rain and saline water should remain in running condition so that through timely disposal of accumulated water, the growers and area population could be prevented from financial and life damages.

DC said that district administration is extending full-fledged support to all departments working for public welfare. He ensured officials of LBOD that all possible cooperation would be given in providing electricity at pumping stations.

He exhorted the LBOD administration to ensure the deployment of staff for preventing electricity material from being stolen.

DC also inspected ongoing work on five new schemes apart from pumping stations already functioning at aline drains.

He instructed officials of Hesco for taking measures to end unannounced load shedding in Nawabshah city and other areas in order to provide relief to the common man in this extremely hot weather.

