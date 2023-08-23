DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements of by-elections

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss security arrangements for local government by-elections

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss security arrangements for local government by-elections.

The meeting among others was attended by Assistant Commissioner Lachi and concerned officials of education department and Election Commission.

The meeting discussed various issues related to security arrangements in local government by-election including installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive polling stations and deployment of police force.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner directed all the concerned departments to perform their duties diligently for peaceful holding of local government election.

He also underlined the need of developing liaison among concerned departments and devise strategy with mutual cooperation for holding election is transparent process.