DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Arrangements On Eid-ul-Adha
Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 11:42 PM
A meeting was held regarding making special arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad on Friday
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) A meeting was held regarding making special arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad on Friday.
The officers concerned of all the district departments participated in the meeting.
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Haripur issued the necessary instructions regarding sanitation arrangements, the establishment of cattle markets, and the provision of other facilities.
APP/mfz/378
Recent Stories
UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit
District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara
CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projec ..
Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences discusses academic matters
Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanaullah
1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Commerce Minister's intervention
Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana
Training workshop on budget session held
Pakistan-Sino Business Forum 2024, strengthening bilateral economic ties: Jam Ka ..
DC Bhakkar chairs special meeting of the District Cotton Committee
Arts Council confers Lifetime Achievement Award on Azhar Hussain
Rain likely at various places:PMD
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit12 minutes ago
-
District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara12 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projects10 minutes ago
-
Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanaullah12 minutes ago
-
Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana58 minutes ago
-
Training workshop on budget session held1 hour ago
-
DC Bhakkar chairs special meeting of the District Cotton Committee59 minutes ago
-
Arts Council confers Lifetime Achievement Award on Azhar Hussain59 minutes ago
-
PFA organizes seminar regarding World Food Day1 hour ago
-
PTI founder seeks early hearing of appeal against marriage case conviction1 hour ago
-
Completion of ongoing projects Govt priority: KP CM1 hour ago
-
No electricity shortfall in IESCO1 hour ago