DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) A meeting was held regarding making special arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad on Friday.

The officers concerned of all the district departments participated in the meeting.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Haripur issued the necessary instructions regarding sanitation arrangements, the establishment of cattle markets, and the provision of other facilities.

