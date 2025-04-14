Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Benazir Hari Card

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 08:20 PM

DC chairs meeting regarding Benazir Hari Card

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon on Monday chaired a meeting regarding issue of Benazir Hari Card on Monday at his office.

Addressing the meeting, DC directed the officers of the Agriculture Department to ensure that their field officers visit the respective Mukhtiarkar offices daily to fill out the Hari Card forms and get the land records of the farmers verified.

He further instructed all Mukhtiarkars of the district to fully cooperate with the Agriculture Department’s field officers and verify the land records of eligible farmers under the revenue record, so that maximum relief could be provided to haris.

Deputy Commissioner also emphasized that landowners should visit the relevant Mukhtiarkar office to get their land record verified and fill out the Benazir Hari Card form free of cost.

The meeting was attended by Mukhtiarkar Nawabshah Akram Ali, Mukhtiarkar Daur Muhammad Ali Jamali, Agriculture Officer Rahib Ali, and other concerned officers.

