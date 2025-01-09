Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Civic Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2025 | 10:50 AM

DC chairs meeting regarding civic issues

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram has presided over the meeting regarding cleanliness, parking issues and municipal services which was attended by Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Cantt Executive Officer, TMA Kohat and Assistant Director Local Government.

The meeting was briefed on further improving the sanitation situation and formulating a comprehensive strategy to remove encroachments.

The DC directed TMA and Cantt board to further improve the cleanliness situation in their zones and areas and utilize all machinery and staff in that regard.

He also issued necessary instructions to the concerned authorities to activate additional parking immediately to improve municipal services and to provide systematic parking facilities by eliminating illegal parking within the city and especially on main bazaar and adjoining roads.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Kohat All Government

Recent Stories

Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatric ..

Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativity

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new j ..

Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new jobs: World Economic Forum

9 hours ago
 EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France

EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France

9 hours ago
 Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai S ..

Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai Self-Driving Challenge

10 hours ago
Poor visibility warning

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality promotes Sustainable G ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality promotes Sustainable Green Building Concept

10 hours ago
 Sharjah's ACRES Real Estate Exhibition launches on ..

Sharjah's ACRES Real Estate Exhibition launches on January 22

11 hours ago
 Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 studen ..

Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 students injured in Shorkot

11 hours ago
 Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish ..

Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish sports council

11 hours ago
 JAAC to be shaped into an indigenous political par ..

JAAC to be shaped into an indigenous political party before coming AJK's LB elec ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan