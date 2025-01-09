DC chairs meeting regarding civic issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram has presided over the meeting regarding cleanliness, parking issues and municipal services which was attended by Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Cantt Executive Officer, TMA Kohat and Assistant Director Local Government.

The meeting was briefed on further improving the sanitation situation and formulating a comprehensive strategy to remove encroachments.

The DC directed TMA and Cantt board to further improve the cleanliness situation in their zones and areas and utilize all machinery and staff in that regard.

He also issued necessary instructions to the concerned authorities to activate additional parking immediately to improve municipal services and to provide systematic parking facilities by eliminating illegal parking within the city and especially on main bazaar and adjoining roads.

APP/azq/378