DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Collection Of Hides & Skins

Mon 20th July 2020 | 09:19 PM

DC chairs meeting regarding collection of hides & skins

A meeting regarding collection of hides and skins was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shikarpur, Ghaznfar Ali at his office on Monday to ensure implementation of orders issued by the Home Department in this connection, during Eid ul Azha

The DC banned collection of hides and skins without permission which has to be obtained from the office of the relevant DCs while following strict policy guidelines and NACTA Sops. Individuals and organizations having permits of 2019 can collect skins but must give an undertaking to abide by terms and conditions.

The skins can only be collected by registered charities, madrassas and welfare organizations. Those collecting skins will be prohibited to establish camps, use banners and loudspeakers. Their collection by force will not be tolerated. The law enforcement agencies may conduct spot checks to ensure compliance and violators will be prosecuted under the relevant laws.

