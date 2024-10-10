DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Controlling Fertilizer Prices
Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 11:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shahryar Gul Memon, chaired a meeting regarding controlling fertilizer prices in the district here on Thursday at the DC Office's Darbar Hall.
The DC directed fertilizer dealers to ensure sufficient availability of fertilizers, especially with the upcoming wheat season, and sell them to farmers at government-fixed prices. He also ordered dealers to display price banners in their shops.
He warned that action would be taken against dealers found hoarding or overcharging. He instructed agriculture department officials to monitor prices at all fertilizer shops and ensure sales at official rates.
The fertilizer dealers briefed DC on their current stock and prices, assuring full cooperation.
Representatives of fertilizer companies stated that there is no shortage of fertilizers in the district and are setting up centers to supply fertilizers, providing relief to farmers.
Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa, fertilizer dealers, and company representatives attended the meeting.
