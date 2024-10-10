Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Controlling Fertilizer Prices

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 11:30 PM

DC chairs meeting regarding controlling fertilizer prices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shahryar Gul Memon, chaired a meeting regarding controlling fertilizer prices in the district here on Thursday at the DC Office's Darbar Hall.

The DC directed fertilizer dealers to ensure sufficient availability of fertilizers, especially with the upcoming wheat season, and sell them to farmers at government-fixed prices. He also ordered dealers to display price banners in their shops.

He warned that action would be taken against dealers found hoarding or overcharging. He instructed agriculture department officials to monitor prices at all fertilizer shops and ensure sales at official rates.

The fertilizer dealers briefed DC on their current stock and prices, assuring full cooperation.

Representatives of fertilizer companies stated that there is no shortage of fertilizers in the district and are setting up centers to supply fertilizers, providing relief to farmers.

Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa, fertilizer dealers, and company representatives attended the meeting.

APP/rzq/mwq

Related Topics

Shortage Martyrs Shaheed Agriculture Company Price All Wheat

Recent Stories

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

5 hours ago
 PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

5 hours ago
 England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

7 hours ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

9 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

10 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

10 hours ago
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

11 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

11 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

15 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan