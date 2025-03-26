DC chairs meeting regarding disbursement financial aid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) A meeting regarding the disbursement of financial aid under the Prime Minister's Ramadan Relief Package for deserving women was held Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon chaired the meeting.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner directed officials of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to ensure the transparent distribution of funds to registered deserving women so they can celebrate Eid in a better way.

He also instructed relevant officers to take strict action against agents, those elements found involved in deduction of amounts from the aid given to eligible beneficiaries.

Assistant Director BISP Shaheed Benazirabad, Faisal Mustafa Chandio, informed that under the Prime Minister's Ramadan Relief Package, registered women in BISP are receiving financial aid of Rs. 5,000. To facilitate this, JazzCash centers have been set up at BISP offices in all tehsils of the district.

He said that out of a total of 3,082 eligible women in the district, 2,385 have already received their aid amount.

