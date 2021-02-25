UrduPoint.com
DC Chairs Meeting Regarding District Voters Education Committee

Thu 25th February 2021



NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The registration of women vote will be ensured in order to give women equal chance for vote cast and in this regard concerned departments and social welfare organizations should play their due role.

These views were expressed by District Election Commissioner and Chairman District Voters education Committee Pervez Ahmed Kalwar while presiding over a meeting of the District Voters Education Committee at his office.

He said that local government elections are being conducted in the country this year and for that purpose the process of voter registration of voters of 18 years and above is in progress throughout the country to provide opportunity to exercise their right of franchise in elections.

He said for that purpose members of Voter Education Committee, Social and political workers, youth specially females, transgender and every citizen shall cooperate with Election Commission for registration of their votes and ensure to exercise of his right of franchise.

The District Election Commissioner said that NADRA has arranged mobile van service for the issue of CNIC in far flung areas of the district so that they would be able to enter their vote on production of National Identity Cards. Committee members on the occasion presented proposals to facilitate entry and casting of vote on the very election day and also ensured to improve the system for vote entry in their respective areas.

The meeting was attended by Election Officer SHahabuddin , Deputy Director Social Welfare Muslim Farooq, Assistant Director NADRA Javed Ali Rajpar, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, Muhammad Saleem Bhatti, Shahnaz Lakho, Humaira Meer, Khalida Umer Arain, Farhana Naz Siddiqui, Owais Qureshi, Masroor Memon, Shezad Ali, Zeeshan Lashari and other committee members.

