DC chairs meeting regarding Eid-ul-Adha arrangements

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :In order to overview the arrangement for sanitation and cleanliness on the days of Eid Ul Azha in Daur tehsil, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon chaired a meeting at Town Committee Office Daur.

Instructing all the officials of Town Committee, the DC said that one rickshaw for each ward and plastic bags shall be provided to each person sacrificing animals on all the three days of Eid so that animal waste could be lifted easily, DC said that attendance of sanitation stall should be ensured while steps be taken for shifting of sacrificial animal waste at some suitable site outside the towns.

DC said that he himself would visit different areas of the district to watch the sanitation situation.

He said that sanitation staff of the area would be strictly dealt with where sanitation is not found in proper condition. DC instructed DSP Daur to make better arrangements for Tehsil Daur citizens during Eid prayers.

Assistant Commissioner Daur was directed to set up a Control Room at his office for compliance of complaints in the wake of Eid Ul Azha and expected monsoon rains while focal persons of different departments shall be posted there.

The concerned officials of different government departments were instructed to ensure the cleaning of drainage nullahs of talukal Daur in order to easily drain out rain water. Chairmen and Vice Chairmen present at the meeting accorded their all-possible cooperation in disposing of rain water during expected monsoon season.

Assistant Commissioner Daur Nazeer Hussain Jatoi, DSP Police Daur Sarfaraz Mangi, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino,, Senior Veterinary Officer Dr Abdul Qayoom Khanzada, Veterinar Officer Dr Tariq Noorani, Chairman Town Committee Daur Waseem Afzal, Chairman TC Jamsahib Abdullah Shar, Chairman TC Buchehri Muhammad Bachal and all town officials attended the meeting.