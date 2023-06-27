Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Eid-ul-Azha Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2023 | 10:22 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :In order to overview the arrangements made for cleanliness and sanitation at and around Eid gahs, mosques, street lights, and shifting of sacrificial animals' waste outside the city, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon chaired a meeting at Municipal Corporation Office Nawabshah.

SSP Mehzoor Ali, Mayor Municipal Corporation Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti, Deputy Mayor Mubbashir Arain, Chairman Town Municipal Committee Old Nawabshah Muhammad Hayat Kakepoto, Vice Chairman Muhammad Yaqoob Arain, Chairman Town Municipal Committee HM Khoja Syed Atif Hussain Zaidi, Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Shaikh, XEN Hesco Deedar Channa, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Veterinary Dr Tariq Noorani, officials of Public Health, LBOD and other related departments attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting DC Shehryar Gul Memon said that arrangements for cleanliness and drinking water should be made for citizens coming to Eidgah and Municipal ground for Eid prayers while sanitation arrangements should also be made for Masjids and city Reas on the occasion.

The DC said that arrangements should also be made for the shifting of remains of sacrificial animals outside the city for which cooperation be sought from newly elected UC members and committees be formed.

He instructed officials of municipal institutions to set up Control Rooms to resolve the complaints of citizens regarding the shifting of animal remains.

Addressing the meeting Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti said that with the coordination of newly elected members of the Municipal Corporation, better arrangements are made for sanitation.

He said that tractor trolleys, loaders and rickshaws are arranged for shifting of animal remains from the city for which staff has been posted.

Briefing the meeting, Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Shaikh said that Eid prayers would be offered at Eidgah and Municipal ground for which arrangements are finalized. He said a plan has been formed to shift the waste of sacrificial animals under which 11 tractor trolleys and rickshaws would do lifting work from 9-30 am to 11 pm.

He said that a Control Room has been set up at Municipal Corporation to resolve the public issues.

He said that arrangements are also made for the provision of drinking water for the public. SSP Mehzoor Ali informed the meeting that a security plan was formed to maintain the law and order situation in the limits of the Municipal Corporation and other towns and cities of the district on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.

More Stories From Pakistan