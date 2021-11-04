DC chairs meeting regarding encouragement

On the order of Supreme Court of Pakistan and High Court action has been initiated for removal of encroachments throughout the district Shaheed Benazirabad, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar said here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :On the order of Supreme Court of Pakistan and High Court action has been initiated for removal of encroachments throughout the district Shaheed Benazirabad, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar said here on Thursday.

He said that shopkeepers and citizens shall cooperate with district administration in anti-encroachment drive.

He was chairing a meeting convened for removal of encroachments and maintain beauty of city.

Panhwar invited general public to remove encroachments from in front of their shops and houses on self-help basis or they would face consequences in this regard. He said that complaints regarding encroachments are pouring in from different town and cities of district in which citizens seem to be victim of this illegal act.

He said that for the purpose, keeping view of the orders of Apex Court and High Court, immediate and indiscriminate action has been initiated by District administration for removal of encroachments from in front of shops and houses.

DC instructed Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils to conduct indiscriminate action with the cooperation of local police and town administration without coming under the influence of political figures and send the visual of action to office of Deputy Commissioner weekly.

He said that an overview meeting would be convened in fifteen days at office of Deputy Commissioner. He further said that while bringing improvement in cleanliness in city and towns, a beautification plan would be formed and implemented.

He directed officials of traffic police section to deploy more contingent for bring improvement in flow of traffic. Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Abdul Qadeer Gujjar, Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Saleem Ahmed Jatoi, Assistant Commissioner Daur Abbas Ali Dayo, DSP Piyaro Khan Jamali and officials of Municipal and town committees attended the meeting.