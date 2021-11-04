UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Encouragement

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 09:25 PM

DC chairs meeting regarding encouragement

On the order of Supreme Court of Pakistan and High Court action has been initiated for removal of encroachments throughout the district Shaheed Benazirabad, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar said here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :On the order of Supreme Court of Pakistan and High Court action has been initiated for removal of encroachments throughout the district Shaheed Benazirabad, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar said here on Thursday.

He said that shopkeepers and citizens shall cooperate with district administration in anti-encroachment drive.

He was chairing a meeting convened for removal of encroachments and maintain beauty of city.

Panhwar invited general public to remove encroachments from in front of their shops and houses on self-help basis or they would face consequences in this regard. He said that complaints regarding encroachments are pouring in from different town and cities of district in which citizens seem to be victim of this illegal act.

He said that for the purpose, keeping view of the orders of Apex Court and High Court, immediate and indiscriminate action has been initiated by District administration for removal of encroachments from in front of shops and houses.

DC instructed Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils to conduct indiscriminate action with the cooperation of local police and town administration without coming under the influence of political figures and send the visual of action to office of Deputy Commissioner weekly.

He said that an overview meeting would be convened in fifteen days at office of Deputy Commissioner. He further said that while bringing improvement in cleanliness in city and towns, a beautification plan would be formed and implemented.

He directed officials of traffic police section to deploy more contingent for bring improvement in flow of traffic. Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Abdul Qadeer Gujjar, Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Saleem Ahmed Jatoi, Assistant Commissioner Daur Abbas Ali Dayo, DSP Piyaro Khan Jamali and officials of Municipal and town committees attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Police Martyrs Shaheed Traffic Nawabshah Jatoi Sakrand All From Court

Recent Stories

PM's relief package to benefit low-income families ..

PM's relief package to benefit low-income families: Wahid

26 seconds ago
 PDMA dispatches relief items for earthquake victim ..

PDMA dispatches relief items for earthquake victims

27 seconds ago
 US Charges Russian Analyst With Making False State ..

US Charges Russian Analyst With Making False Statements to FBI - Justice Dept.

3 minutes ago
 Russian National Danchenko to Appear in Virginia C ..

Russian National Danchenko to Appear in Virginia Court at 2:30 PM EST - Justice ..

3 minutes ago
 Passport facility provided to people of Koh-e-Sule ..

Passport facility provided to people of Koh-e-Suleman tehsil

3 minutes ago
 Minorities enjoying equal rights, freedom in Pakis ..

Minorities enjoying equal rights, freedom in Pakistan: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.