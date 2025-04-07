DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Encroachment
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 11:24 PM
In order to address the issues of encroachments obstructing the under-construction Nawabshah to Bhit Shah Road via Sarhari town and to overview the project, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, chaired a meeting at his office
Addressing the meeting, DC emphasized the district administration’s commitment to improving travel facilities for the public. He said that the road repair and construction work would be initiated soon to ease transportation for the citizens once the project is completed.
He directed officers from the Roads Department to conduct a joint survey with the Anti-Encroachment Force to identify and remove all encroachments within the road's boundaries.
He also instructed the Anti-Encroachment Force to fully cooperate and take immediate action for the removal of unauthorized structures or activities.
Roads Department official Mir Muhammad Kakipota informed the meeting that crops have been cultivated along the right of way on parts of the road. He said that efforts are underway to remove such encroachments.
He mentioned that the road project spans a total of 43 kilometers, and its completion will significantly improve travel convenience for the public. The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Iqbal Ahmed Tunio, Mukhtiarkar Akram Ali, and Project Manager Mohabbat Ali Mangi.
