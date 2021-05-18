DC chairs meeting regarding encroachments removal from graveyards

On the directives of Sindh High Court Sukkur Bench, Deputy Commissioner Umerkot Nadeem-u-Rehman on Monday presided over a meeting regarding removal of encroachments made in the registered and unregistered graveyards as per revenue record

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :On the directives of Sindh High Court Sukkur Bench, Deputy Commissioner Umerkot Nadeem-u-Rehman on Monday presided over a meeting regarding removal of encroachments made in the registered and unregistered graveyards as per revenue record.

Among others all Assistant Commissioner, Administrator Municipal Committee and all town officers attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting DC said that if any graveyard exists in jurisdiction of the district and illegally occupied, retrieved immediately and submit a report to DC office, which could be forwarded to Sindh High court Sukkur Bench.

DC also directed all Mukhtiarkars to collect information about the graveyards of their respective areas with pictures.

He warned that no lax will be tolerated in this regard and officers found negligent will face departmental action.