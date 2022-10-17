UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Flood Relief Activities

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2022 | 08:14 PM

DC chairs meeting regarding flood relief activities

Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan on Monday said that all 68 union councils of Badin district were affected due to recent floods out of which some dehs and union councils were badly affected

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan on Monday said that all 68 union councils of Badin district were affected due to recent floods out of which some dehs and union councils were badly affected.

He was presiding over a meeting with WFP and other NGOs, said a handout issued by district information office.

DC said that a survey of ascertaining losses was being carried out from October 15 which will be completed by November 13.

He said that officers of all district departments and other employees played a laudable role for helping flood victims however Non Government Organizations (NGOs) were also assisting in relief and rehabilitation of flood hit people.

World food Programme (WFP) representative Syed Khadim Hussain Shah on the occasion said that WFP was working on starting a welfare project in most flood hit areas of Badin with the objective to ensure financial assistance of around 6750 affected families to make them self-sufficient.

He said that in this connection he has coordinated with Assistant Commissioners and NGOs working in the district so that the maximum number of flood-victims could be helped.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Najeeb-u-Rehman Jamali and other relevant officers also attended the meeting.

