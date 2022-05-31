DC chairs meeting regarding flour supply

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has formed a district level monitoring committee to provide subsidized flour to people.

The formation committee headed by Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas will have members, including former chairperson District Council Hina Arshad Warraich, members Provincial Assembly Rana Arif Harnah and Rana Muhammad Afzal besides assistant commissioners and district food controllers.

A meeting of the District Monitoring Committee for Flour Supply was held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas here on Tuesday.

DC Maisam Abbas said the Punjab government would ensure the supply of flour at governmentrates.