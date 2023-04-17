DC chairs meeting regarding flow of traffic, preventing accidents on highway

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :In order to maintain smooth flow of Mehran Highway Traffic and prevent accidents, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon chaired a meeting in this regard.

Addressing the meeting DC said that the number of accidents were increasing on Mehran Highway due to flow of heavy goods vehicles and speedy passenger coaches, which require emergent measures to prevent accidents. DC said that in this regard police pickets should be setup with the cooperation of Sindh Police and Motorway Police at New Saeedabad, Sakrand Zero Point and other link roads to prevent running of prohibited and without permit vehicles on Mehran Highway and initiate strict legal action against vehicle owners in case of contravening law. DC instructed officials of the Department of Roads for installation of signboards, cat eyes and speed breakers at suitable sites on Mehran Highway passing through the district limit.

DC instructed secretary Regional Transport Authority to initiate action against transports running without permit and others involved in over charging the fare on the occasion of Eid.

He said that in case of any accidents immediate medical assistance, Rescue 1122 Ambulance Service shall be deputed at Buchehri Chowdagi, Rehmanabad Police Check Post, Rangers Pump Qazi Ahmed Road Nawabshah and other sites. The meeting was also attended by XEN Provincial Highways Abdul Hameed Panhiar, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, DSP Motorway Police Sakrand Mehboob Illahi Abbasi, DSP Habibur Rehman Lashari and officials of other related departments.