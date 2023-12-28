DC chairs meeting regarding general elections

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir chaired a meeting at his office here Thursday to review the preparations for the general election.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Kohat Farhan Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahryar Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Reena Suhrawardy, Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners, District education Officer, Election Commissioner, Secretary RTA, TMAs, Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, Monitoring Officers and officers of other concerned departments.

On this occasion, various issues related to security in the general election, installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive polling stations and other arrangements were discussed in detail.