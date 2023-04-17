DC chairs meeting regarding handing over property tax to local council

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :In order to hand over the property tax to the Local Council, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon chaired a meeting at his office.

Instructing concerned officials, DC said that on the directives of the Sindh Government, the property tax process has been taken back from the Excise Department and handed over to Local Council. He said that from now onward Local Government officials shall take steps for the recovery of Property Tax in the district.

He said that in case of any issue, guidance shall be taken from the Excise Department in order to make the recovery in time and deposit it in the government treasury.

DC instructed officials of the Excise Department to guide officials and staff of the local council regarding property tax recovery and its procedure.

Briefing the meeting, Excise Inspector informed that Excise Department is recovering Rs 5 million to 7 million under the property tax head in District Shaheed Benazirabad. He said that all possible assistance would be provided to the local government in the property tax recovery process. Additional Director of Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Inspector Riaz Zardari, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino and other concerned officials were present at the meeting.