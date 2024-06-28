DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Implementation Of SOPs By OGRA
Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 11:45 PM
Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon presided over a meeting regarding implementation of SOP's by OGRA to vendors selling LPG gas at Darbar Hall of DC office today
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon presided over a meeting regarding implementation of SOP's by OGRA to vendors selling LPG gas at Darbar Hall of DC office today. But Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon said that after the incident in Hyderabad, action has been taken against illegal LPG gas shops and agencies in the district under the instructions given by the Sindh government.
The shops and agencies have been sealed. He further said that no discount will be given to illegal LPG gas vendors. Follow the SOPs made. Action will be taken against the non-compliant shopkeepers.
Deputy Commissioner instructed the Assistant Commissioners of all the tehsils to visit the LPG gas shops operating in their areas. Actions should be taken against the violators of the PAZ and heavy fines should be imposed on them and the shops should be sealed while the ongoing operations against the illegal LPG gas shops and agencies operating without license should be intensified and actions should be taken.
The report with pictures should be shared with the DC office. DC further said that LPG shops in residential areas, especially on public roads, are not less than a danger. But the SOPs should be implemented by transferring these shops to another place. In the meeting, the LPG gas shopkeepers assured the Deputy Commissioner of the full implementation of the SOPs.
Mayor Municipal Corporation Qazi Muhammad Rashid Bhatti, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawab Samir Laghari, DSP Police Abdul Hameed Jalbani, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, besides Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils and LPG gas vendors participated in the meeting.
APP/rzq/mwq
