DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Independence Day Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2022 | 09:51 PM

NAWABSHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, the Diamond Jubilee 75th Independence Day would be celebrated in District Shaheed Benazirabad with national spirit and enthusiasm, this was stated by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar here on Saturday.

The main function of the event would be organized at the lawns of Deputy Commissioner Secretariat where guest of honour would be Commissioner SBA Division Rasheed Ahmed Zardari.

The Day would dawn with special Fajr prayer for the nation and country.

The siren to begin the ceremony would be sounded at 8-58 am and the National Flag would be furled at 9 am with the playing of the National Anthem.

Smart contingents of scouts and police would present guard of honour followed by recitation of Holy Quran and Naat Sharif.

Later guest of honour would address the ceremony and the DC would thank the guest at the concluding of ceremony.

