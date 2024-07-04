DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Muharam Arrangements
Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 10:31 PM
Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Abdul Aleem Jagirani presided over a meeting in his office to review arrangements made for Muharam ul Haram
DC directed officers of relevant departments to maintain law and order situation in the district, ensure health facilities, cleanliness and availability of drinking water during the first 10 days of Muharram ul Haram.
DC said that all religions impart lesson of love, cohesion brotherhood and harmony which are essential for building a civilized society.
He directed officers concerned to ensure all arrangements ahead of Muharam ul Haram including cleanliness drive, availability of lights and other arrangements so that people particularly mourners do not feel any inconvenience.
He appealed ulema and religious leaders belonging to different sects to show tolerance, cohesion, interfaith harmony and peace during the sacred month and keep a vigilant eye on miscreants and extremists to avert an untoward incident during Ashura days.
DSP Tharparkar Waqas Durani apprised the meeting that fool proof security plans have been prepared to maintain law and order situation. Nobody will be allowed to spoil the peaceful atmosphere of the district and strict action will be taken against the violators.
