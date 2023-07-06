Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Muharram Arrangements, Sanitation Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 10:03 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :To overview arrangements for Muharram regarding law and order, street lights, sanitation and cleanliness and others, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon chaired a meeting at his office.

On the occasion, a resolution was tabled regaining the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden. Addressing the meeting DC stressed Ulema of different sects to maintain an environment of peace and brotherhood. DC said that Ulema shall play their due role during programs at Masjids, Imambargahs and other prayer places and avoid delivering speeches of hatred against any sect. in order to observe the Muharram in a peaceful environment.

DC said that Control Rooms would be set up in the district to maintain law and order during the decade of Muharram. Officials of the health department were instructed to ensure the presence of required medicines, doctors, paramedical staff and ambulances at all hospitals and health centers of the district. All Assistant Commissioners were directed to remain in contact with all Ulemas and hold meetings with them regarding the maintenance of a peaceful environment during the decade and also visit the procession routes. Hesco officials were instructed to avoid load shedding during the decade, specially during evening and night time adding that Focal Persons be posted to settle the complaints regarding power supply.

Officials of Municipal and all town committees were strictly directed for improvement in sanitation and cleanliness in all towns, procession routes and around Masjids and Imam Bargah With arrangements of proper lighting. Addressing the meeting SSP Mehzoor Ali said that police have framed a Contingency Plan to maintain law-and-order in the district. He said that law breakers would be dealt with strict legal action while lady police would be deputed to provide security to women Majalis programs. SSP streed procession and majalis administration to ensure punctuality of time. Chairman District Council Ali Akbar Jamali said that District Shaheed Benazirabad has always remained a peaceful district and any problem could be avoided if religious tolerance is maintained. Mayor Municipal Corporation Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti, all newly elected members of municipal and town committees informed the meeting about steps taken in their domain. Members of different sects of Ulema ensured their cooperation in maintaining law-and-order situation and also apprised about issues they were facing. Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, officials of police, health, education, public health, municipal and town committees, Ulema from different sects and officials of related departments attended the meeting.

