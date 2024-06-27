Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Muharram Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 07:14 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad, Shariyar Gul Memon chaired a meeting to review the necessary arrangements for maintaining law and order, street lights, sanitation and other necessary arrangements during Muharram ul Haram in the district.

Addressing the meeting held in the Darbarhal of the DC office, DC Shariyar Gul Memon said that all the scholars and citizens should play their full role to maintain the atmosphere of peace, unity and brotherhood in the district during Muharram.

He asked the people to refrain from making insulting or offensive speeches in mosques, Imambargahs and other places of worship and organise programmes in a peaceful environment.

The meeting was informed that control rooms will be established at the district and tehsil levels to monitor the law and order situation and arrangements in the district during the decade.

DC directed the concerned authorities to ensure the presence of ambulances including doctors and paramedical staff. He directed all the assistant commissioners to stay in touch with the Ulemas and hold meetings with them to ensure peace and order and other arrangements apart from mourning processions.

He directed the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) officers to ensure power supply during the evening and night hours by avoiding load shedding during the month.

Deputy Commissioner strictly instructed the municipal and all town officers that the meteorological department has predicted monsoon rains, keeping in mind that before Muharram al-Haram, improve the cleanliness of all cities, the passageways of mourning processions, mosques and imambargahs and improve the lighting.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman District Council Ali Akbar Jamali said that district Shaheed Benazirabad has always been a peaceful district.

Mayor Municipal Corporation Qazi Muhammad Rashid Bhatti, Deputy Mayor Mubasher Arain, municipal and town officers informed about other arrangements including cleanliness in their areas during Muharram and assured the Deputy Commissioner of his full cooperation to maintain peace and order in the district during Ushra Muharram and informed about his problems.

In the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawab Samir Laghari, Ali Sher Jamali, District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, District Manager PPHI Muhammad Arif Abbasi, Axin Hesco Aziz Ahmed Bhutto, MSPMC Hospital Dr Yar Ali Jamali, all tehsils. Besides assistant commissioners of police, health, education, public health, municipal and town officers, scholars belonging to different schools of thought and officers of other relevant departments participated.

