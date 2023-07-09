DC chairs meeting regarding Muharram-ul-Hraam arrangements

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner of Mirpurkhas Zain-ul-Abideen has said, the month of Muharram ul-Haram teaches us the lesson of interfaith harmony, peace, stability, brotherhood, Sacrifice and selflessness because Shuhada-e-Karbala laid their lives for the sake of protecting humanity and religion.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the district peace committee here Sunday to review Muharram arrangements.

The DC said that the problems highlighted by the organizers of Azaadari, processions and Mjaalis would be resolved on priority basis including cleanliness, electricity load shedding, clean drinking water and other issues.

He clearly said that no route permit would be issued for mourning processions and instructed the organizers to culminate mourning processions and Majaalis in the stipulated time.

He asked the organizers to depute volunteers along with police personnel for ensuring precautionary measures in processions and Majaalis.

The representatives of Imam Bargaahs communicated their problems to the Deputy Commissioner and also assured their cooperation to the district administration.

The meeting was attended among others by Mayor Municipal Corporation Abdul Rauf Ghauri, Assistant Commissioner Saleem Shaikh, Deputy Controller Civil Defence Faheem Memon, members of Peace Committee Mufti Sharif Saeedi, Saqib Kazmi and Shakir Hussain Shakir.