Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Muharram-ul-Hraam Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published July 09, 2023 | 05:50 PM

DC chairs meeting regarding Muharram-ul-Hraam arrangements

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner of Mirpurkhas Zain-ul-Abideen has said, the month of Muharram ul-Haram teaches us the lesson of interfaith harmony, peace, stability, brotherhood, Sacrifice and selflessness because Shuhada-e-Karbala laid their lives for the sake of protecting humanity and religion.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the district peace committee here Sunday to review Muharram arrangements.

The DC said that the problems highlighted by the organizers of Azaadari, processions and Mjaalis would be resolved on priority basis including cleanliness, electricity load shedding, clean drinking water and other issues.

He clearly said that no route permit would be issued for mourning processions and instructed the organizers to culminate mourning processions and Majaalis in the stipulated time.

He asked the organizers to depute volunteers along with police personnel for ensuring precautionary measures in processions and Majaalis.

The representatives of Imam Bargaahs communicated their problems to the Deputy Commissioner and also assured their cooperation to the district administration.

The meeting was attended among others by Mayor Municipal Corporation Abdul Rauf Ghauri, Assistant Commissioner Saleem Shaikh, Deputy Controller Civil Defence Faheem Memon, members of Peace Committee Mufti Sharif Saeedi, Saqib Kazmi and Shakir Hussain Shakir.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Police Electricity Water Sunday Mufti Muharram

Recent Stories

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

1 hour ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

1 hour ago
 Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send me ..

Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send message of hope to COP28

1 hour ago
 Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase i ..

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase in public charging stations pla ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to Dubai International Chamber bo ..

1 hour ago
 RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in ..

RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in 2022 as digital transactions h ..

1 hour ago
Nominations now open for World Police Summit Award ..

Nominations now open for World Police Summit Awards 2024

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

18 hours ago
 Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low ..

Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low growth recovery: OECD’s lat ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan