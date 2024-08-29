DC chairs meeting regarding Naat Khawani competition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) A meeting of the district committee for the Naat Khawani competition was held on Thursday at the DC Office's Darbar Hall under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shahriyar Gul Memon.

On the occasion, he said that Pakistan Television Network is organizing a provincial-level Naat Khawani competition on September 2 in Karachi, so the committee members should send the list of Naat Khawans from Shaheed Benazirabad district to the DC Office by Friday morning at 10 am, so that the district-level Naat Khawani competition can be held at the DC Office on Friday at 3pm and the list of winning Naat Khawans can be sent to the relevant organization.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed the committee members and the judges' committee to select Naat Khawans on merit, including girls and boys under 15 years old and young men and women between 15 and 25 years old, so that they can participate in the provincial-level competitions and bring honor to the district.

The committee members informed that students from primary, high, and higher secondary schools, colleges, and special education institutions are participating in the district-level Naat Khawani competition.

The meeting was attended by committee chairman and Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawab Samir Laghari, Director Colleges Dr. Saifullah Jatoi, Director Special Education Ghulam Murtaza Chandio, District Education Officer Secondary Muhammad Saleem Bhatti, District Education Officer Primary Masood Ahmed Sathio, Rao Shaukat Mustafa, Ashraf Araien Sultani, Hafiz Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Sajid Qadri, Maulana Nisar Ahmed Sukandari, and other committee members."

