Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Nutrition Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2024 | 12:10 PM

DC chairs meeting regarding nutrition programme

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee for Nutrition Program was held in the Durbar Hall of the DC Office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Shaheed Benazirabad Nawab Amir Laghari.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, the ADC urged the Department of Health, Population, Livestock and other committee members to make the nutrition program more effective so that 100% results of the ongoing program could be achieved and ensured quality food to malnourished mothers and children

While giving instructions to the officers of the education Department, ADC said that the Education department should organize an awareness session about the benefits of the Nutrition Program in the educational institutions.

Officers of stock and other departments apprised the meeting about the ongoing nutrition program.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Deputy Director of Livestock Dr. Barkat Lakho, Additional Director of Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Chana, Additional Director of Local Government Muhammad Sabir, Deputy DHO Dr. Amina Brohi, Nutrition Officer PPHI Halar Khan, Population Officer Javed Malah and other committee members participated.

APP/nsm-rzq

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Education Agriculture Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

14 hours ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

14 hours ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

15 hours ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

15 hours ago
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

15 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

15 hours ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

19 hours ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

24 hours ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan