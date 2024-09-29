DC chairs meeting regarding nutrition programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee for Nutrition Program was held in the Durbar Hall of the DC Office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Shaheed Benazirabad Nawab Amir Laghari.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, the ADC urged the Department of Health, Population, Livestock and other committee members to make the nutrition program more effective so that 100% results of the ongoing program could be achieved and ensured quality food to malnourished mothers and children

While giving instructions to the officers of the education Department, ADC said that the Education department should organize an awareness session about the benefits of the Nutrition Program in the educational institutions.

Officers of stock and other departments apprised the meeting about the ongoing nutrition program.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Deputy Director of Livestock Dr. Barkat Lakho, Additional Director of Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Chana, Additional Director of Local Government Muhammad Sabir, Deputy DHO Dr. Amina Brohi, Nutrition Officer PPHI Halar Khan, Population Officer Javed Malah and other committee members participated.

