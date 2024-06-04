Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Ongoing Special Anti Polio Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 09:55 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon presided over a meeting regarding the ongoing special anti-polio campaign and immunization in the district on Tuesday.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said that there will never be any compromise on the health of children and the special anti-polio campaign should be conducted in a better way so that the children coming from other districts can be given anti-polio drops.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that the district In order to protect the children from various diseases, the work of immunization should be intensified to protect the children from measles and other diseases. For this purpose, vaccinators as well as lady health workers should also be given responsibilities.

Steps should be taken to give vaccinations, he added.

In this regard, the assistant commissioners of all the tehsils will fully cooperate with the health department. The list of newborn weak children reported in the centers should be provided to the District Health Office so that these children can also be given polio drops and immunizations on a priority basis.

Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar informed the Deputy Commissioner about the ongoing special campaign against polio and immunization in the district.

Dr. Amina Brohi, District Manager PPHI Arif Abbasi, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Gorahu and other relevant officers participated in the meeting.

