DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Polio Arrangements

Fri 10th December 2021 | 11:30 PM

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwer on Friday presided over a meeting to review arrangements made for the anti-polio campaign starting from 13 December

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwer on Friday presided over a meeting to review arrangements made for the anti-polio campaign starting from 13 December.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC strictly directed officers of health department to all out measures to be taken for making the polio campaign successful and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

DC asked all Assistant Commissioners to ensure monitoring of polio teams during immunization campaign so that set targets could be achieved. He emphasized upon officers of Health department to accelerate corona vaccination process in the district while data entry process to be carried out on daily basis.

DC directed officers of Revenue, education, Police, population welfare and other departments to cooperate with every department during polio drive while Assistant Commissioners of relevant talukas should provide assistance to the Health department for accomplishment of desired goal.

District Health officer Shaheed Benazirabad Dr. Daulat Ali Jamali and polio focal person Dr. Allah Bux Rajper apprised the meeting that around 338000 children upto 5 years age will be inoculated against deadly polio virus in the district and for this purpose 1038 teams have been constituted including 896 mobile, 70 fixed, 5o transit and 22 SMT while necessary arrangements have been finalized including the training of polio workers and preparation of micro plan.

Among other Additional Deputy Commissioner Sonia kaleem, Medical Superintendent PMC Dr.Fida Hussain Channg, DEO Qurban Ali Rahoo. ADHO Dr. Asadullah Daahri, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Gooraho, all ACS, Taluka Supervisors and officers of Police, Health and other departments were also present in the meeting.

