DC chairs meeting regarding Polio arrangements

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nawabshah Aamir Hussain Panhwer has urged upon parents to cooperate with the polio teams visiting door-to-door for administering polio vaccine in order to protect children up to five years age from lifelong disability.

According to a handout issued by the District Information Office, the DC expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review arrangements for the week long anti-Polio campaign to begin from 28 February.

The DC further said that with the hard working polio teams and institutions working for the eradication of polio no polio case was reported and hoped all institutions and polio teams would continue their duty with the same spirit.

He directed officers of the Health Department to improve the training process of polio teams and micro plan and formulate strategy for the monitoring of polio teams. He also directed them to achieve the target set for inoculating door-to-door Corona vaccination campaign which was started from 01 February 2022.

He also directed Police, Revenue and Local Government departments to ensure participation of UC Secretary, Police and Patwaris in the meetings held at taluka and Union Council level for polio campaign while Assistant Commissioners should monitor polio campaign in their relevant areas.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Daulat Ali Jamali and focal person for Polio Dr. Allah Bux Rajper apprised the meeting that during the polio campaign over 353000 children would be provided polio vaccine for which 1038 teams have been constituted including 896 mobile, 70 fixed, 50 transit and 22 MT while arrangements were being made including training of polio teams and preparing micro plan. Among others MS PMC Dr. Fda Hussain Chaang, Additional District Health officer Dr. Asadullah Daahri, Dr. Aamina Brohi , Dr. Riaz Shah, District population officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, DSP Piyaro Khan Jamali, Assistant Commissioners of all taluka and officers of other relevant departments were also present in the meeting.