DC chairs meeting regarding polio arrangements

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Friday presided over a meeting to review arrangements made for five-day anti-Polio campaign to be launched from 23rd May to 27th May.

DC said that elimination of Polio was our collective responsibility and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he directed to provide training to all Polio teams and pay special attention to all cities with a particularly high risk population so that no children up to 5 years old could miss from polio drops.

District Health officer Dr, Asadullah Kalhoro apprised the meeting that as many as 69 teams including 862 mobile, 68 fix, 39 transit point teams have been constituted for administering polio vaccine to 286664 children.

Among others District Health officer Dr. Asadullah Kalhoro, WHO representative for polio eradication Dr. Dhani Bux, Dr. Wajiha Memon EPI focal person, AFP surveillance officer and all Taluka supervisors.