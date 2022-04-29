UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Polio Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2022 | 09:55 PM

DC chairs meeting regarding polio arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Friday presided over a meeting to review arrangements made for five-day anti-Polio campaign to be launched from 23rd May to 27th May

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Friday presided over a meeting to review arrangements made for five-day anti-Polio campaign to be launched from 23rd May to 27th May.

DC said that elimination of Polio was our collective responsibility and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he directed to provide training to all Polio teams and pay special attention to all cities with a particularly high risk population so that no children up to 5 years old could miss from polio drops.

District Health officer Dr, Asadullah Kalhoro apprised the meeting that as many as 69 teams including 862 mobile, 68 fix, 39 transit point teams have been constituted for administering polio vaccine to 286664 children.

Among others District Health officer Dr. Asadullah Kalhoro, WHO representative for polio eradication Dr. Dhani Bux, Dr. Wajiha Memon EPI focal person, AFP surveillance officer and all Taluka supervisors.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile May All From

Recent Stories

police conducts operation in Ghareebabad

Police conducts operation in Ghareebabad

3 minutes ago
 UN Chief Discusses With Ukraine Prime Minister Ste ..

UN Chief Discusses With Ukraine Prime Minister Stepping Up UN Humanitarian Aid - ..

3 minutes ago
 AJK president grants 60-day remission to prisoners ..

AJK president grants 60-day remission to prisoners

5 minutes ago
 Dutch Forensic Team to Investigate Suspected War C ..

Dutch Forensic Team to Investigate Suspected War Crimes in Ukraine - Amsterdam

9 minutes ago
 Fire at Paint Factory in Istanbul Kills 3, Injures ..

Fire at Paint Factory in Istanbul Kills 3, Injures 9 Others - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan rejects applicatio ..

Election Commission of Pakistan rejects application to disqualify Yousuf Raza Gi ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.