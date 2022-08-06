DC chairs meeting regarding polio arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar said that protecting children from disability was our national and religious responsibility and for this purpose vaccination target of children up to the age of five years would be achieved at any cost.

He was chairing a meeting to review the arrangements for the 7-day National Anti-Polio Vaccination Campaign scheduled to commence from August 22 throughout the district.

DC directed all concerned officials to motivate the parents regarding benefits of polio vaccination that would save children from lifelong disability.

The parents shall also be convinced for cooperate with polio teams.

DC warned that negligence shown by officials and staff during the campaign would not get any relief while showing best performance would be highly encouraged.

DC instructed all Assistant Commissioners to keep close contacts with the Department of Health in their respective jurisdiction and inspect the performance of polio teams during field visits.

He said that they shall also hold meetings to judge the working of field teams and targets achieved.

DC stressed officials of the health department to give special attention to training of polio teams and preparation of micro-plan in this regard.

He said that performance of polio teams at entry and exit transit points shall be further enhanced.

Briefing the meeting, District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali and Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bux Rajpar said that National Anti-Polio Campaign is scheduled from August 22 to August 28, 2022 during which 3,96,379 children of up to the age of five years would be administered polio drops.

They said that in all 1078 polio teams including 952 mobile teams, 52 transit, 74 fixed and 30 SMT teams were formed.

They said that in order to make the campaign successful arrangements are in progress, which include training of teams, preparation of micro-plan at union council level, maintaining cold chain of vaccine and other necessary arrangements.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Dr Riaz Shah, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, District Population Welfare Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, Dr Ameena Brohi, all Assistant Commissioners, official of police, education, healt and other relevant departments.