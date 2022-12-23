DC chairs meeting regarding polio arrangements

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon chaired a meeting to review the arrangement made for 7-day National Anti-Polio Campaign commencing from January 16, 2023 throughout Shaheed Benazirabad district.

The DC instructed officials of the health department to utilize all available resources for administering polio drops to children upto the age of five years during the national anti-polio campaign.

He said that no child shall remain without administering polio drops.

DC said that special attention be given on training of polio teams and preparation of micro-plan of the campaign in order to achieve the vaccination target and making the campaign successful.

The DC directed officials of the local government department to ensure the presence of union council secretaries in polio related meetings held at the UC level. He also directed the officials of the education department for cooperating with teams of the health department during the anti-polio campaign.

Briefing the meeting, Focal Person for Anti-Polio campaign Dr Allah Bux Rajpar said that like other parts of the country, the 7-day anti-polio campaign is being launched from January 16 to January 22, 2023 for which arrangements are being ensured together with preparation of micro-plan and training of the polio teams.

The focal person said that in all 3,96,379 children upto the age of five years would be administered polio drops for which 1,116 are formed out of which 959 teams are mobile, 53 are transit teams, 74 are fixed, and 30 are SM teams. He disclosed that the previous target of vaccination was achieved by the department due to better planning.

The meeting was also attended by Medical Superintendent PMC Hospital Dr Shafique Ghouri, Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Riaz Shah, District Education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Ameena Brohi, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho and related officials of different departments.