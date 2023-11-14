Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Polio Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2023 | 09:58 PM

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review arrangements for 7-day anti-Polio Vaccination campaign to commence from November 27 throughout the district

Addressing the meeting, DC Hyderabad directed necessary arrangements including training of polio teams should be finalized before the start of Polio drive in which children upto 5 year-age would be administered Polio drops while concerted efforts were also needed to get 100% results.

He directed to deploy police personnel at transit points besides motivating parents refusing vaccination to their children.

DC informed that during Polio campaign around 383610 children would be administered Polio drops for this 1565 mobile teams, 60 transit, 152 fixed teams had been constituted. DHO Hyderabad Lala Jaffer, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Mehwish Buriro and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.

