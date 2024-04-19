Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Polio Drive In Jhal Magsi

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 10:18 PM

DC chairs meeting regarding polio drive in Jhal Magsi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi Ejaz Sarwar on Friday chaired a meeting regarding the arrangements for seven-day anti-polio campaign to start from April 29.

The meeting was attended by District Health Director Dr Rukhsana Magsi Sahiba, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Zahid Hussain Sarki and others officials.

While addressing the participants of the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi Ejaz Sarwar said that anti-polio campaign teams considered it as a national duty and carried out their official duties very gracefully to all children up to five years of age in Jhal Magsi district.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard saying that anti-polio campaign teams have a heavy responsibility to meet the polio targets set by the government of Balochistan.

He said that the people of the district should ensure their cooperation with the anti-polio campaign teams.

He also urged parents to play their role in protecting their future builders from life-long disabilities by administering their children up to five years of age polio vaccine, so that this dangerous disease could be eradicated from Pakistan.

