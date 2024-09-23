DC chairs meeting regarding Polio, infant diseases

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa has said that to reduce the rate of death in children, it is necessary to treat them on time and to protect them from infectious diseases and polio. The leaves should also be fertilized.

He expressed these views on Monday while presiding over a meeting of the District Coordination Committee for Nutrition Program in the Durbar Hall of the Deputy Commissioner's Office.

He said that the children should also be informed about the causes of death in their infants. He further said that you have provided complete data so that it can be sent to the medical superintendent and also told that the teams that do not go to the villages can be banned. He said that you worked responsibly so that your performance improves and the people can benefit from it.

He said that you should increase social mobilization and keep the admission of any child who comes for treatment and provide treatment without delay and also pay attention to the treatment of rural children. Completed and any NGOs doing good work in this regard are appreciated. On this occasion, Dr. Zahida Jamali, in charge of Ghango (NGO), said that there are polio cases in Sindh, so I request that they write to WHO and DHO so that both organizations can cooperate. Polio should be eradicated and children should be fully vaccinated to protect against infectious diseases.

Speaking during the meeting, the District Project Officer of Benazir Development Program said that we have 50 main stakeholders in which the top programs are PPHI, Benazir Income Support Program, in which our centers are working in Larkana, Ratodero, Neodero and Areja. Under we give money to the poor, we also have FC in charge and complaint center under which we enroll them, we also have a team of women who give awareness there.

Speaking on this occasion, Veterinary Officer Dr. Asadullah Bhutto said that we have vaccinated various animals in all the villages in Larkana district so that the disease can be prevented from spreading in them and we have also vaccinated poultry animals.

While giving a briefing before this, it was also informed that various awareness programs will be organized in schools, colleges and universities so that common people can get awareness about these diseases so that they can vaccinate their children to protect them from these deadly diseases.

During the meeting, it was also informed that PPHI has installed water plants in various cities including Bagrani, Rutodero and other cities to provide clean and transparent water to the common people,representatives of PPHI, District Manager Hands and other stakeholders participated.