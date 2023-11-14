DC chairs meeting regarding prevention of Congo virus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) An important meeting regarding prevention of Congo virus was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dadu Fayaz Hussain Rahoojo.

Addressing the meeting Deputy Commissioner said that congo virus was spreading and Sindh Government on the behalf of Commissioner Hyderabad have issued special directives to adopt precautionary measures by holding meeting with relevant officers so that people could be protected from epidemic.

Deputy Director Livestock department Dr. Ali Jan apprised the meeting that Congo virus was a deadly disease which transmits from the offal of animals.

He said that in order to protect livestock from congo virus vaccination of animals carried out in the district and vigilant eye was being kept on livestock transporting from Balochistan and other areas.

DC suggested to close cattle markets being setup near Sindh-Balochistan border areas in order to halt spread of fatal disease.

He also directed to create a whats app group about congo virus and include related persons for sharing information.

Meeting was attended among others by Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 Safdar Hussain Umrani, Livestock NGO’s representative Ms.Bilqees, DHO Dadu Dr. Abdul Hameed Khonhaaro, Dr. AShfaq Memon, Dr. Shoaib Dero and other related officers.

APP/nsm