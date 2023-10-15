DC chairs meeting regarding prevention of dengue virus

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) An important meeting regarding the prevention of dengue virus was held on Sunday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir.

In the meeting, the officers gave a detailed briefing about the measures to eliminate and prevent dengue virus. The DC was informed about the available medicines, equipment and machinery used to eliminate dengue virus.

The officers of all the concerned departments attended the meeting.

The DC issued instructions to the officers of the concerned departments to display banners regarding the prevention of dengue in mosques, union councils and offices and to clean the water tanks as soon as possible and also to teach students in the morning assembly in schools.

“Awareness should be given regarding the elimination of dengue virus”, he added.

He directed the assistant commissioners to conduct awareness campaigns regarding dengue in their areas.

He appealed to the people of Kohat district to cooperate with the staff of the Health Department so that we all can fight dengue together.

