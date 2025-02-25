DC chairs meeting regarding Ramzan preparation

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Ghazanfar Ali Qadri chairs a meeting regarding preparations for the holy month of Ramazan. The meeting was attended by key district officials, traders, and stakeholders.

The discussions focused on ensuring smooth arrangements and maintaining the sanctity of Ramadan.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Ghazanfar Ali Qadri directed the Assistant Commissioners of all four talukas to coordinate with market committees, municipal authorities, and supply bureau officials in their respective jurisdictions.

He emphasized the need for regular visits to local markets to engage with meat, fruit, vegetable, and grocery vendors, ensuring compliance with the official rate lists.

Strict legal action was warned against those found overcharging, hoarding, or engaging in practices that contribute to inflation.

To further streamline operations, a central control room will be established at the DC Office under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner-II (ADC-II).

Similar control rooms will be set up in each taluka to monitor and address public concerns effectively.

The Deputy Commissioner also instructed HESCO officials to avoid load shedding during Sehri, Iftar, and Taraweeh prayer times to facilitate worshippers during the holy month.

Deputy Commissioner Qadri urged shopkeepers and traders to adhere to the official price lists and cooperate with the administration to ensure the public benefits from fair pricing and adequate supplies.

He reiterated that Ramadan is a sacred month, and its sanctity must be upheld through collective efforts.

The meeting was attended among others by Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Dr. Adnan Tunio, Assistant Commissioner Kotri Nadeem Qadir Khokhar, Dr. Riaz Channa, Mukhtiarkar Kotri Safiullah Abbasi, and representatives from the Bureau of Supply and Price Control, WAPDA, Police, Rangers, Revenue, Town Municipal Administration, Livestock Department, and local traders.

The administration remains committed to ensuring a peaceful and well-organized Ramazan for the residents of Jamshoro.