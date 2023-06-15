DC chairs meeting regarding recruitment on deceased quota

For recruitment on deceased quota, a meeting of District Recruitment Committee was held, Deputy Commissioner SBA chaired the meeting

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :For recruitment on deceased quota, a meeting of District Recruitment Committee was held, Deputy Commissioner SBA chaired the meeting.

On the occasion, the candidates appearing under the deceased quota were interviewed after verification of documents and other issues.

After consensus, the District Recruitment Committee cleared 22 candidates' job on deceased quota in departments of education, local government, health, irrigation, LBOD, Peoples Medical College Hospital and other departments.

DC congratulated candidates on recruitment on deceased quota and said that they got their right and expected hope that they would discharge their duty honestly.

The meeting was attended by Regional Director Colleges Prof Shahida Taj Abro, Deputy Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, Medical Superintendent PMC Hospital Dr Aqeel Qureshi, District Education Officer Secondary Qurban Ali Rahu, District Education Officer Primary Abdul Fatah Dahri and other committee members.