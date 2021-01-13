DC chairs meeting regarding removal of encroachments made on govt owned land

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Wednesday chaired a meeting in order to remove illegal occupation from government land and properties here at Darbar Hall.

DC Abrar Ahmed expressing thanks to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, said that the court provided guidance and extended help in this regard.

He said that taking the benefit of guidance and help, the officials of all government departments shall fill the designated Performa issued by district administration, to point out illegal occupation of government land and properties of relevant departments by influential persons and professional occupants so that these could be evacuated.

He said that in the first phase evacuation operation is launched against lands and properties of departments of irrigation and forest following which the operation would be extended to evacuate the properties of departments of agriculture, livestock, Pakistan Railway, Municipal and town committees and other government departments.

Deputy Commissioner instructed all Assistant Commissioners to launch full-fledged actions to vacate the government land and properties in their respective tehsil jurisdictions and avoid any concessions in this regard.

He directed the respective departments to issue notice to illegal occupants of property of their department.

DC directed officials of Police, Sui Southern Gas, Hesco and other departments to transfer the offices and other constructions on the lands of Town, Irrigation and other departments in the Names of respective departments.

He said that it was noted that some departments after purchase of lands and other properties have not yet transferred these in the names of departments, which ownership shall be transferred after contacting Mukhtarkar of the jurisdiction.

Deputy Commissioner advised officials of all government departments to take measures for future encroachments on government properties after vacating encroached lands and properties of government departments. He also advised to remove illegal occupants from house colonies of irrigation, agriculture, revenue, Hesco, railway and other departments and the residential quarters and bungalows shall be brought back to their original shape.

The officials of Federal, provincial departments, town and municipal officials briefed DC about illegal occupations of lands and properties of their departments. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Sao, Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Mir Nadir Ali Abro, Medical Superintendent Peoples Medical University Hospital Dr Asif Raza Brohi, all Assistant Commissioners and officials of relevant departments.