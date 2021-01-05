UrduPoint.com
DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Removal Of Illegal Structures On Govt Land

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 08:59 PM

DC chairs meeting regarding removal of illegal structures on govt land

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :On the directives of the Supreme court of Pakistan regarding removal of illegal encroachments on government lands Deputy Commissioner(DC) Umerkot Nadeem-u-Rehman presided over a meeting in Darbar Hall on Tuesday.

Officers of Education, Health, Agriculture,livestock, local govt, Transport, Hesco, Police, irrigation, forest and other departments also attended the meeting.

DC directed all relevant officers to pinpoint illegal encroachments and submit a report to DC officers regarding razing illegal structures. DC also directed to serve notices to those persons who have occupied govt land and also register FIRs against violators as per law.

Officers of Agriculture, Live stock, Railway, education and local govt departments submitted their report.

DC instructed Revenue officers to submit a report after conducting a joint survey with Assistant Commissioner and Mukhtiar kar in Map.

On the occasion DC was informed that about 16 petrol pumps have been sealed which were built in the jurisdiction of govt land. Among others District Health officer Umerkot Dr Alhadad, Regional Director Colleges Mir Chand oad, Additional Director Local govt Mian Muhammad Gaao, Executive Engineer Provincial Buildings Ghulam Hussain Khati, Executive Engineer irrigation Thar Division Naeem Memon,Deputy Director Information Ghulam Raza Khaso, ACs of all taluka and other officers were also present on the occasion.

