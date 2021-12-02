UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Removal Of Illegal Structures

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:40 AM

DC chairs meeting regarding removal of illegal structures

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Murtaza Ali Shah on Wednesday presided over a high level meeting in his office regarding removal of illegal structures.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, DC directed Assistant Commissioners of all Talukas to immediately remove illegal constructions with the assistance of anti-encroachment forces and police.

DC also directed to demolish illegal structures occupying state owned lands and submit a report in this regard in the DC office on a daily basis.

DC also directed relevant officers of the Police department to take rapid action for the removal of illegal construction from the land of forest department and also register FIR against those who violate the directives.

DC assured that the Supreme Court order for removal of illegal structures will be implemented at every cost and illegal encroachment on state land and plots would not be tolerated.

Meeting among others was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Abul Ali Bhatti, Assistant Commissioner Matiari Abdul Majeed Zahrani, Assistant Commissioner Hala Nadeem Khokhar, Assistant Commissioner New Saeedabad Salmon, DSP Matiari Abdul Rehman Arbab, SHO Anti-encroachment Ishtiaq Ahmed Jamali, Mukhtiarkar Hala Nasurllah Chavro and Mukhtiarkar Saeedabad Naveed Ahmed Sipio.

