DC chairs meeting regarding set up cattle markets under SOPs

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho has said that Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated with Religious fervor and enthusiasm, keeping the spirit alive for sacrifice and commitment to protect precious human lives.

He expressed these views while chairing an important meeting regarding set up cattle markets as per standard operating procedure (SOP) formulated by Sindh govt.

DC said that strict compliance would be followed regarding setting up cattle markets in different areas of district and violators will be dealt with according to law.

DC informed the meeting that in this regard special committee has been constituted headed by relevant Assistant Commissioner, DC, MS taluka hospital, relevant Rangers wing officer, livestock representative and town officers will be its members,to be responsible for monitoring effective movement in cattle markets under SOPs.

He said that as per SOPs elderly people and children will not be allowed to visit cattle markets. He directed the livestock department to carry out vaccination of sacrificial animals avoiding displaying sick animals in cattle markets.

He also directed the body temperature of every person visiting cattle markets by maintaining social distance and ensuring use of hand sanitizers and wearing face masks to contain the spread of deadly virus.