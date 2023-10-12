DC chairs meeting regarding set up of "Public Complaint desk"

In order to set up a “Public Complaint Desk” to resolve public issues, Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind on Thursday chaired a meeting of officials of all government departments of District Shaheed Benazirabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) In order to set up a “Public Complaint Desk” to resolve public issues, Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind on Thursday chaired a meeting of officials of all government departments of District Shaheed Benazirabad.

Directing the officials, DC said that under the instructions issued by Sindh Chief Minister, officials shall set up a Public Complain Desk and post-focal persons to settle the public complaints. He said that phone numbers of departments and focal persons shall be made public to receive complaints and provide relief to the common man.

DC said that in case of any negligence, officials would face legal action. DC said that all details of complaints received and resolved thereby would be sent to Sindh Chief Minister. DC said that solving genuine issues of the public is our prime duty. DC disclosed that a Public Complaint Desk has been established by district administration at DC Office that would be headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner-ll and all departments would remain in contact with this Public Complaint Desk through focal persons.

Addressing the meeting, SSP Capt [r] Haider Raza said that a Public Complaint Desk set up by the police department is already working and headed by DSP. He said that in order to make it more effective, steps are being taken to remain in contact with district administration and other departments. The meeting was also attended by Additional DC-1 Dilshad Ahmed Umrani, Additional DC-2 Ali Sher Jamali, Regional Director Local Govt Abdul Sattar Rathore, District Accounts Officer Ghulam Rasool Magsi, District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, District Education Officer Secondary Muhammad Saleem Bhatti, Additional Director Colleges Abdul Sattar Pirzada, MS Peoples Hospital Dr Aqeel Qureshi, Circle Officer Anti Corruption Asad Ali Korai, official of NADRA, health, education, Irrigation, Agriculture, Public health, education works, livestock, information and other departments.

