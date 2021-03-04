DC chairs meeting regarding shifting of brick kilns

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umerkot Nadeem u Rehman Memon has directed the department concerned to issue notices to brick kiln owners for shifting of brick kilns to outside of city areas after carrying out a complete survey.

He issued such directives while chairing a meeting here on other day regarding shifting of brick kilns from city areas. DC said that brick kilns constructed in city areas causing not only environmental pollution but human lives were also at stake.

Among others officers of police, labour, environmental protection, social welfare and other relevant departments attended the meeting. DC further said that the existence of bricks kiln was harmful for human life for which the district vigilance committee should play an active role in this regard.

DC directed district labour officers to carry out registration of bricks kiln and ensure other steps in this regard. Incharge Saami Foundation Ghulam Mustaf Khoso apprised the meeting that on the directives of district administration survey of bricks kiln was carried out in Umerkot district in 2019.

He said that according to a survey as many as 150 brick kilns existed in the district in which 7811 labor were working including 4921 men and 2890 women while no brick kiln was not registered in the district.

He stressed the need to ensure implementation over recommendation were prepared as per survey conducted for bricks kiln which includes registration of brick kilns and upgradation of brick kilns to industry and registration of workers with Labour Department Sindh and under Employees old age Institution (EOBI).

He demanded to ensure protective measures for kiln workers and early payment of wages to the workers and ensure provision of basic facilities.

Deputy Director Muhammad Sohiab informed meeting that in order to ensure implementation n code of conduct formulated for environmental protection owners of brick kiln were being intimated twice in a year but violating code of conduct about 8 bricks kiln were closed by Environment protection agency. DSP Ayoub dars, Deputy Director Social welfare saroop chand Malhi, albour officer Umer kot Gulzar Ahmed Aaain, AC Ume kt Ehsan Ullah, AC Muhammad Hussain Khoso, Incharge Saami Foundation Ghulam Mustafa Khosi, Social worker Mir Hassan Aaresar and other officers were present on the occasion.